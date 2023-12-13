Netflix Releases Comprehensive Viewer Data for First Half of 2023

Netflix has taken a significant step towards transparency releasing a detailed spreadsheet showcasing total worldwide viewership hours for over 8,000 titles during the first six months of 2023. This move comes in the midst of Hollywood guild strikes, emphasizing Netflix’s commitment to providing greater viewership metric transparency.

The recently published spreadsheet, available for download via a link in a Netflix press release, covers 99% of the platform’s streaming activity during the stated period. With viewing hours rounded up to the closest 100,000, this data represents the most extensive ratings information ever revealed Netflix at one time.

Topping the list for the first half of the year was the debut season of Shawn Ryan’s The Night Agent, accumulating over 812 million viewing hours globally from its premiere on March 23 to June 30. It has become evident that the release of this data is a significant milestone, as it expands Netflix’s existing practice of providing weekly total-hours-viewed metrics for its top 10 domestic and foreign-language movies and shows.

However, despite this newfound transparency, it appears that Netflix might not be divulging the complete picture. Comparisons with previous years are problematic due to the introduction of a new Engagement Report, making it challenging to assess the growth or decline of viewership. Furthermore, changes to Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings in 2023, prioritizing “views” over hours viewed, have made it even more difficult to make accurate comparisons.

Anecdotal evidence indicates that 2023 is trailing behind 2022 concerning audience engagement. Not only are there fewer breakout hits this year, but those that do emerge are not generating the same level of viewership. In the first 28 days on the platform, only two shows, The Night Agent and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, made it onto Netflix’s all-time top 10 list for original series with the most hours viewed. Last year, there were four titles on the list, including the top three.

While Netflix’s release of comprehensive viewer data marks a move towards greater transparency, it is essential to recognize the limitations and consider the bigger picture when assessing the platform’s performance and audience engagement in 2023.