Local Woman Fulfilling Her Dream with New Soul Food Restaurant

A Spartanburg woman is living out her long-held dream of opening her own restaurant. Rosalind Wallace, who spent over 30 years in the kitchen, including 24 years as a cafeteria manager, has taken the leap to become the CEO of her own establishment, Nana’s Soul-licious. The name of the restaurant holds special meaning to Wallace, as it was inspired her granddaughter calling her ‘NaNa’ during her time at Houston Elementary School.

Nana’s Soul-licious offers a variety of soul food dishes that are made with love and care. According to Wallace, the food is warm, creamy, and delicious, from the hamburger steak to the double baked macaroni and cheese, and the seasoned greens. The restaurant has quickly gained popularity among locals, attracting customers who appreciate the comforting flavors of soul food cuisine.

Wallace’s journey to opening her own restaurant was not without its challenges. However, she credits the Northside Spartanburg’s StartMe small business program for providing her with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the process. With the help of the program, she successfully transitioned from running a food truck to establishing a brick-and-mortar location for Nana’s Soul-licious.

Since its opening in early November, Nana’s Soul-licious has become a welcoming space for the community. Wallace emphasizes that everyone is welcome in her restaurant and that she takes great joy in seeing people enjoy her food. Her passion for cooking and the positive reception from customers have made her dream a reality.

If you find yourself craving soulful and heartwarming dishes, you can visit Nana’s Soul-licious Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 7pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm. The restaurant is conveniently located at 2706 Campground Road in Spartanburg. Pay a visit to taste the love and care that goes into every dish at Nana’s Soul-licious.