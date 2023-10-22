Caer enhances customer service through WhatsApp

Caer, the Water and Sewage Company of Roraima, has introduced new features to its virtual customer service on WhatsApp. Starting from Monday (23), users will have access to additional services through the app, such as requests, duplicate invoices, direct contact with a representative, and other practical functionalities.

Caer has updated its WhatsApp contact number, ensuring that customers who reach out to the old number will be automatically redirected to the new one: (95) 98406-3918. In addition to the mentioned services, users can also benefit from detailed invoice statements, obtain certificates, and interact directly with a company representative.

The messaging app service will be available 24/7. However, direct contact with representatives will only be available from 7am to 6pm on business days, and from 8am to 6pm on weekends and holidays.

Cícero Batista, Commercial and Interior Director of Caer, highlights that these innovations are part of the company’s strategy to improve customer relations. Currently, the company has a database of 149,000 users. Batista emphasizes that the WhatsApp service is available for both individual consumers and businesses.

“The management recognizes the importance of modernizing and expanding direct communication channels with customers. Apps are quick and secure tools that are available to users anytime,” said Batista.

Overall, this new feature aims to enhance customer experience and provide a more efficient and convenient way for users to interact with Caer. With the availability of various services and extended operating hours, customers can easily access and receive assistance through WhatsApp.

Sources:

– ASCOM/Caer