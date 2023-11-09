The Hisense A7KQ: A Budget-Friendly TV with High-Quality Features

Looking for a great TV deal before Black Friday 2023? Look no further than the Hisense A7KQ. This budget-friendly TV offers impressive quality at an unbeatable price. Available in both 43 and 50-inch models, the Hisense A7KQ can be purchased at MediaMarkt for just €329 and €443, respectively.

The standout feature of the Hisense A7KQ is its exceptional picture quality. With a QLED panel and 4K resolution, this TV delivers stunning visuals. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ for a more immersive viewing experience.

In terms of sound, the Hisense A7KQ comes with two speakers that deliver 20W RMS power and support Dolby Atmos. This ensures a surround sound experience that enhances the overall audio quality. The TV runs on the VIDAA U6 operating system and is compatible with popular streaming platforms such as Apple TV+. It also features built-in Alexa for voice control and offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Ethernet, three HDMI 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.0 ports.

Whether you’re a movie buff or a avid gamer, the Hisense A7KQ is a fantastic choice for those who want high-quality features without breaking the bank. Make the most of this pre-Black Friday offer and grab this TV at an incredible price.

