Cindy Morgan, Star of “Caddyshack,” Passed Away in Her Florida Residence

Actress Cindy Morgan, best known for her role in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack,” has sadly passed away at the age of 69. On December 30, TMZ reported that Morgan was found dead in her Lake Worth Beach, Florida, residence her roommate. The roommate became concerned when she returned from a holiday and received no response when she knocked on Morgan’s bedroom door. Detecting a strong odor, she contacted authorities who discovered Morgan’s lifeless body inside her room.

While an investigation is still ongoing, authorities believe that Morgan died of “natural causes” and have not found any evidence of foul play. Prior to her death, the actress had a successful career in film and television. In addition to her breakout role as Lacey Underall in “Caddyshack,” she also starred in the science fiction classic “Tron” alongside Jeff Bridges. Morgan made appearances in popular TV series such as “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “Matlock,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” She even produced and starred in three sci-fi movies in the 1990s.

Although Morgan stopped acting onscreen in the early 2000s, she remained connected to her fans and often attended fan conventions. She enjoyed reminiscing about her past work and frequently shared photos and anecdotes on social media. In one Instagram post from June 2023, Morgan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of “Caddyshack” alongside co-star Bill Murray. She lovingly referred to Murray as a “sweet, big brother” who kept her out of trouble during filming.

Morgan’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered, and she will forever be cherished for her iconic roles in “Caddyshack” and “Tron.” Her passing is a great loss to the film community, and she will be missed her colleagues, friends, and fans alike.