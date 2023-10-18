The Athletic Survey: YouTube TV Emerges as Favorite Streaming Service for College Football Fans

The Athletic recently conducted a survey among college football fans to determine their preferences when it comes to streaming services, networks, and announcers. The results of the survey revealed that YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite streaming service for sports enthusiasts, almost on par with traditional cable TV.

Out of the 3,100 respondents surveyed, cable TV and YouTube TV were neck and neck in popularity, with cable TV representing 37.2% of college football fans, closely followed YouTube TV at 37.1%. In fact, YouTube TV was found to be more popular than other streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Sling TV combined.

The survey results are as follows:

– Cable: 37.2%

– YouTube TV: 37.1%

– Hulu + Live TV: 8%

– DirecTV Stream: 5.2%

– Antenna: 2.8%

– Fubo: 2.3%

– Sling: 2.2%

– All others: Less than 1%

Traditionally, cable TV has been the go-to option for sports fans. However, YouTube TV’s multiview capabilities and availability of NFL Sunday Ticket have played significant roles in attracting sports enthusiasts to the platform.

In addition to the preference for streaming services, the survey also delved into the usage of exclusive game streaming services like ESPN+ and Peacock. The results indicated that 61.5% of college football fans surveyed have not subscribed to ESPN+ or Peacock for exclusive game access, while 38.5% have opted for these paid services. It is worth noting that an increasing number of games, including several Big 10 games, are now exclusively streamed on Peacock.

These survey findings suggest a shift away from cable TV dominance in the sports viewing landscape, with more sports fans embracing streaming services or relying on antennas for their entertainment needs. As the popularity of YouTube TV continues to rise among college football fans, it is becoming evident that the days of cable TV’s stronghold on sports viewership are gradually coming to an end.

Definitions:

– Cable TV: Traditional television service delivered through cable infrastructure.

– YouTube TV: A live TV streaming service providing access to various channels.

– Hulu + Live TV: A subscription-based streaming service offering live television.

– DIRECTV STREAM: A streaming service from DIRECTV providing live TV and on-demand content.

– Fubo: A streaming service primarily focused on sports programming.

– Sling TV: An internet-based television service offering live channels and on-demand content.

– ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service providing access to exclusive sports content.

– Peacock: A streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including sports programming.

Source: The Athletic Survey (No URL provided)