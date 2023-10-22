Maha Dakhil Resigns from CAA Leadership After Controversial Comments

Maha Dakhil, the former Co-Head of Motion Pictures at CAA, has stepped down from her leadership position and resigned from the agency’s internal board. This decision follows her controversial comments regarding Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks. Dakhil, who represents stars such as Tom Cruise and Natalie Portman, had discussions with agency leaders Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard Lovett before making this move. Although she will continue working with clients, it is expected that she will distance herself from certain teams.

CAA sent out an internal note to announce these changes within the agency. The controversy surrounding Dakhil arose when she reposted an Instagram story with the phrase, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” She later issued an apology, acknowledging that she had made a mistake and expressing gratitude to her Jewish friends and colleagues who educated her on the implications of her repost. Dakhil represents other notable figures such as Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Olivia Wilde.

Contrary to previous reports, Dakhil does not represent Steven Spielberg, despite being listed on his IMDb Pro page. This development comes as a group of showrunners and high-profile members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently gathered to discuss the WGA’s silence on the Israel issue. The meeting, chaired Jonathan Prince, creator of American Soul, was expected to include prominent names like Sacha Baron Cohen, Jerry Seinfeld, Matt Weiner, and Amy Sherman-Palladino. These individuals are coming together to express their dissatisfaction with guild leadership’s failure to address the situation.

