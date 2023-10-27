New Ways to Catch College Football Action in Week 9

Looking for ways to stay up-to-date with all the exciting Week 9 college football games? We’ve got you covered! Here are the details on how you can watch seven thrilling matches featuring teams from the CAA.

Catch all the college football action tuning in to Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the season. These platforms provide extensive coverage of the games, ensuring you stay connected to your favorite teams and players.

Now, let’s take a look at the schedule for this week’s CAA games on TV:

1. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Towson Tigers – Saturday, October 28, 1:00 PM ET (Live stream on Fubo via FloSports)

2. Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears – Saturday, October 28, 1:00 PM ET (FloSports)

3. New Hampshire Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams – Saturday, October 28, 1:00 PM ET (FloSports)

4. Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe – Saturday, October 28, 1:00 PM ET (FloSports)

5. North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates – Saturday, October 28, 2:00 PM ET (FloSports)

6. Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats – Saturday, October 28, 2:00 PM ET (FloSports)

7. Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders – Saturday, October 28, 3:30 PM ET (FloSports)

FAQ:

Q: What is Fubo?

A: Fubo is a streaming platform that provides live sports coverage, including college football games.

Q: What is ESPN+?

A: ESPN+ is a subscription service offered ESPN that allows you to stream live sports events, including college football games.

Q: How can I watch the CAA games on TV?

A: You can watch the CAA games on TV signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer live streaming of the games, ensuring you don’t miss a single play.