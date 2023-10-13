The Week 7 CAA College Football Schedule and How to Watch

The Week 7 college football schedule is packed with seven exciting matchups featuring schools from the CAA. If you don’t want to miss any thrilling red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, or goal-line stands, here is all the information you need to watch these games.
Here are the CAA games on TV this week:
1. LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
2. Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
3. Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
4. Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
5. Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
6. North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens – Saturday, October 14, 3:00 PM ET, on FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
7. Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves – Saturday, October 14, 3:30 PM ET, on FloSports
To watch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms allow you to enjoy college football action throughout the season.
So, get ready for an action-packed Week 7 in the CAA and make sure you don’t miss a single play!
Definitions:
– CAA: The Colonial Athletic Association is a collegiate athletic conference featuring schools primarily from the Eastern United States.
– Red zone: The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.
– Two-minute drill: The offensive strategy employed in the final two minutes of a half or a game to quickly score points.
– Goal-line stand: A defensive situation where a team tries to prevent the opposing team from scoring a touchdown when very close to the goal line.
Sources:
– FloSports
– ESPN+
Note: The source article does not contain any quotes.