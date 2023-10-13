The Week 7 CAA College Football Schedule and How to Watch

The Week 7 college football schedule is packed with seven exciting matchups featuring schools from the CAA. If you don’t want to miss any thrilling red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, or goal-line stands, here is all the information you need to watch these games.

Here are the CAA games on TV this week:

1. LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports

2. Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports

3. Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports

4. Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports

5. Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports

6. North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens – Saturday, October 14, 3:00 PM ET, on FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)

7. Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves – Saturday, October 14, 3:30 PM ET, on FloSports

To watch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms allow you to enjoy college football action throughout the season.

So, get ready for an action-packed Week 7 in the CAA and make sure you don’t miss a single play!

