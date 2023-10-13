The Week 7 CAA College Football Schedule and How to Watch

The Week 7 CAA College Football Schedule and How to Watch

News
Cheryl King

The Week 7 college football schedule is packed with seven exciting matchups featuring schools from the CAA. If you don’t want to miss any thrilling red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, or goal-line stands, here is all the information you need to watch these games.

Here are the CAA games on TV this week:

1. LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
2. Albany (NY) Great Danes at New Hampshire Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
3. Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
4. Richmond Spiders at Rhode Island Rams – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
5. Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats – Saturday, October 14, 1:00 PM ET, on FloSports
6. North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens – Saturday, October 14, 3:00 PM ET, on FloSports (Live stream on Fubo)
7. Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves – Saturday, October 14, 3:30 PM ET, on FloSports

To watch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms allow you to enjoy college football action throughout the season.

So, get ready for an action-packed Week 7 in the CAA and make sure you don’t miss a single play!

Definitions:
– CAA: The Colonial Athletic Association is a collegiate athletic conference featuring schools primarily from the Eastern United States.
– Red zone: The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.
– Two-minute drill: The offensive strategy employed in the final two minutes of a half or a game to quickly score points.
– Goal-line stand: A defensive situation where a team tries to prevent the opposing team from scoring a touchdown when very close to the goal line.

Sources:
– FloSports
– ESPN+

Note: The source article does not contain any quotes.

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Techno Gamerz Purchases a Ferrari in Online Simulator Game

Techno Gamerz Purchases a Ferrari in Online Simulator Game

Betty Davis
Netflix’s ‘Devil’s Plan’ Makes Impressive Debut in Global Top 10 TV Shows

Netflix’s ‘Devil’s Plan’ Makes Impressive Debut in Global Top 10 TV Shows

Betty Davis
Twitter’s New Ad Revenue Sharing Feature Sparks Controversy

Twitter’s New Ad Revenue Sharing Feature Sparks Controversy

Cheryl King