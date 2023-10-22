CAA Agent Maha Dakhil Resigns from Internal Board and Steps Away from Leadership Duties

CAA agent Maha Dakhil has resigned from her position on the agency’s internal board and has stepped away from her leadership responsibilities as co-head of the motion pictures department. This comes after Dakhil made controversial comments on social media regarding Israel. Dakhil, who represents A-list talents such as Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, and Madonna, will continue to work with her clients and colleagues at CAA while dedicating time to educate herself on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The controversy sparked when Dakhil reposted a statement from an account labeled “Free Palestine” on her Instagram story. The post criticized Israel’s response to the recent terror attack carried out Hamas. Dakhil added her own caption to the post, saying, “That’s the line for me.” She later posted another photo with a caption that questioned the denial of genocide. Both of these posts were subsequently deleted from her account.

Dakhil expressed her regret over the incident, acknowledging that she had made a mistake and used hurtful language. In a statement to Variety, she said, “Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m grateful to my Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

The agency CAA issued a statement of support for Israel shortly after the Hamas attack, expressing solidarity with the Jewish community and all innocent victims of terrorism. They also extended their thoughts and wishes for peace to those with connections to Israel and the region.

This incident highlights the need for sensitivity and awareness when discussing sensitive issues such as the Israel-Hamas conflict. It serves as a reminder that even well-intentioned individuals can make mistakes and cause unintentional harm. It is crucial to approach such discussions with open-mindedness, empathy, and a commitment to learning and understanding.

