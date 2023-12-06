Former Government Officials and IP Experts Call on President Biden to Oppose Extension of COVID-19 IP Waiver

A group of influential former government officials and IP experts has penned a letter urging President Biden to reject the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) proposed extension of the COVID-19 IP waiver. The letter, organized the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP), argues that tackling the root causes of the global access problem, such as last-mile administration and distribution challenges, is more effective than waiving IP rights.

The WTO announced a deal on the waiver of IP rights for COVID-19 vaccine technologies in June 2022. However, the final text was narrower than the original proposal South Africa and India, limiting the waiver to “patented subject matter required for the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines” only.

In December 2022, the International Trade Commission (ITC) released a report analyzing the market dynamics of extending the waiver to diagnostics and therapeutics. While the report did not make any recommendations, it found no definitive evidence that IP rights present a barrier to access in the context of COVID diagnostics and therapeutics.

The C4IP letter highlights that extending the waiver would not address the real problems and emphasizes the disparities in access to COVID-19 treatments and diagnostics stem from non-IP barriers. The letter suggests that tackling challenges such as last-mile administration and distribution is crucial for effectively addressing the global access problem.

Furthermore, the letter argues that expanding the waiver may hinder public health stifling new medical research. American pharmaceutical companies have already entered into numerous voluntary licensing agreements and have licensed their patents to the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), enabling generic producers worldwide to manufacture antivirals. However, obstacles such as lack of cold storage facilities and understaffed healthcare workforces remain, and waiving IP rights would not solve these challenges.

The letter has garnered support from prominent figures in the IP space, including former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Directors Andrei Iancu, David Kappos, and Michelle Lee, as well as retired U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel and Judge Kathleen O’Malley, among others.

As discussions around the extension of the COVID-19 IP waiver continue, the voices of these former government officials and IP experts provide valuable insights into the complex issues surrounding global access to COVID-19 treatments and diagnostics. Ultimately, finding holistic solutions that address the root causes, rather than solely focusing on waiving IP rights, may be the key to ensuring equitable access to life-saving medical technologies.