The Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars Set to Clash in Big 12 Battle

The Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars will face off in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup on Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games, adding extra motivation to secure a victory.

Cincinnati started their last game against Oklahoma with a promising lead but ultimately fell short, losing 20-6. The defeat dropped their record to 2-2 and they are determined to bounce back. BYU, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season against Kansas, falling 38-27 and bringing their record to 3-1.

When it comes to important third-down situations, the Cougars have often relied on passing plays. However, in their last game, they opted for a different strategy, only passing on 50% of their third and short attempts. With an impressive 53.3% conversion rate on third downs, we can expect to see them continue to adapt their approach as the season progresses.

Despite their loss, BYU showcased their strength in the passing game, finishing the game with 357 passing yards compared to Kansas’ 130. Cincinnati will need to work on their defensive strategy to counter BYU’s aerial dominance.

Looking at the history between the two teams, BYU has emerged victorious in both of their previous encounters in the last eight years. In 2016, they won 20-3 and in 2015, they emerged with a 38-24 victory. Cincinnati is determined to break this pattern and secure their first win against BYU.

According to the latest college football odds, BYU is a slight 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 50 points for the game. SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides college football picks for every game, including this one.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App: [insert source URL here]

– SportsLine’s advanced computer model.