TikTok’s Parent Company Tests Paywall Feature for Content Creators on Douyin

ByteDance, the parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok, is exploring a paywall feature for content creators on its Chinese counterpart, Douyin. This move comes as ByteDance seeks new avenues to generate revenue from its massively popular app. While still in the testing phase, the feature allows content creators with over 100,000 followers to place certain videos behind a paywall, requiring users to pay to access the full content.

With more than 800 million users, Douyin has become a monetization powerhouse for ByteDance. The company has continuously introduced new features to capitalize on the platform’s success, with many of these features eventually finding their way to TikTok. The paywall feature is the latest addition to this growing list.

Though ByteDance has not officially commented on the paywall feature, Chinese media outlets have provided insights based on leaked information. Sina, a local media outlet, shared screenshots of a notification window on Douyin, indicating that ByteDance would receive 30% of content creators’ earnings as commission. According to Sina, content creators have the autonomy to set their own prices without interference from ByteDance.

Jiupai News, another Chinese media outlet, reported that some content creators have already started charging 12 yuan ($1.6) for a 44-minute video on the platform. However, it is essential to note that Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.

The introduction of the paywall feature suggests ByteDance’s commitment to providing revenue opportunities for its content creators. By allowing them to monetize their videos directly, the company empowers creators to determine the value of their content and potentially earn income from their online presence.

