TikTok Parent Company Increases Lobbying Efforts Amid Growing Scrutiny

New lobbying disclosures have revealed that ByteDance, the parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok, has significantly increased its lobbying activities as it faces mounting pressure and scrutiny. According to OpenSecrets, ByteDance has spent more on federal lobbying in the first three quarters of 2023 than in any previous year, with a total expenditure of over $19.9 million to date.

During the most recent quarter alone, ByteDance spent a staggering $3.7 million on federal lobbying, setting a new company record. The increased expenditure is partially attributed to a unique settlement of Restricted Stock Units that are part of the company’s employee compensation. ByteDance’s decision to allow employees to cash out stock grants has raised concerns about the company’s valuation and China ties.

TikTok, with over 150 million U.S. users, faces a nationwide push to ban the app and heightened scrutiny from U.S. officials over national security, misinformation, and data privacy risks associated with its connections to the Chinese government. ByteDance is based in Beijing and registered in the Cayman Islands, with substantial control over TikTok from its Beijing headquarters.

In its lobbying efforts, ByteDance has focused on advocating for internet technology and machine-learning-enabled content platforms, privacy, data security, data localization, protecting children, intermediary liability, and federal privacy legislation. Moreover, the company has lobbied on trade issues related to cross-border data transfers and legal frameworks for foreign-based applications and services.

ByteDance’s lobbying spending has outpaced major tech companies in recent quarters, surpassing companies like Google, Apple, Twitter, and Snapchat. However, Facebook’s parent company Meta took the lead with a $5.1 million lobbying expenditure in the same quarter.

As lawmakers increasingly attempt to regulate social media companies, ByteDance’s lobbyists have actively pushed against legislation such as the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act and have been involved in lobbying efforts related to the annual National Defense Authorization Act. ByteDance has also invested in lobbying around bills like the RESTRICT Act, ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, No TikTok on United States Devices Act, and the DATA Act.

Amidst growing concerns over children’s access to social media, TikTok has also ramped up state-level lobbying efforts. Numerous states have proposed or enacted bans on using TikTok on government-issued devices.

As TikTok faces an array of challenges and a changing regulatory landscape, its parent company’s increased lobbying activity strives to influence policymakers and navigate the complex legal and policy issues surrounding the platform.

