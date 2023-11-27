TikTok’s Parent Company, ByteDance, Streamlines Gaming Division Amidst Uncertain Times

ByteDance, the renowned parent company behind the popular social media platform TikTok, has recently undergone a significant restructuring of its gaming division, Nuverse. The move has raised concerns among Nuverse employees, as reported various media outlets. This comes after Nuverse experienced two years of lackluster performance in the gaming industry.

Rather than opting for layoffs, ByteDance has taken the route of downsizing to ensure long-term strategic growth. Equipped with the insight gained from a comprehensive review of their businesses, ByteDance made the difficult decision to restructure its gaming division. This decision will undoubtedly create a significant impact on the future of Nuverse and its workforce.

Throughout 2021, Nuverse has maintained a consistent employee count of approximately 3,000 individuals, which has remained relatively stable in recent years. However, the restructuring will certainly lead to a reduction in the workforce. The exact number of layoffs and the positions affected remain undisclosed at this time.

One of the notable acquisitions made ByteDance was Moonton Technology, a Shanghai-based gaming studio. The acquisition, valued at an impressive $4 billion, solidified ByteDance’s presence in the gaming industry. Moonton Technology is best known for its highly successful mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” which was initially released in July 2016.

Reports have emerged, suggesting that ByteDance is currently exploring potential options to sell Moonton. Although no official announcements have been made, this possibility reflects the company’s commitment to revamping its gaming division strategically.

As part of the restructuring, ByteDance intends to wind down ongoing gaming projects within Nuverse and potentially sell existing gaming titles. Notably, Nuverse’s flagship game, “Marvel Snap,” an online card game developed US studio Second Dinner, will undergo changes as a result of this decision. Other titles under Nuverse’s portfolio include “One Piece: The Voyage” and “Crystal of Atland.”

Amidst these uncertain times, ByteDance remains focused on strengthening its position in the gaming industry. The company believes that streamlining its gaming division and refocusing its efforts, it will emerge with a more competitive and thriving gaming ecosystem.

