The Untold Story of René Higuita: A Goalie’s Journey from Fame to Infamy

René Higuita, the flamboyant Colombian goalkeeper, is not your typical sports icon. While the soccer world adores strikers like Pele, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Higuita gained fame for his incredible skills between the goalposts. His style was captivating, and he was best known for his infamous ‘scorpion kick’ save during a friendly game between England and Colombia in 1995, which has become one of the most memorable moments in soccer history.

Higuita’s rise to stardom from humble beginnings is a familiar tale, but what sets his story apart is the dark chapter that unfolded alongside his soccer career. This is a story that the documentary “Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion” fails to fully explore. While the film does briefly touch on Higuita’s involvement in a kidnapping plot, it doesn’t provide enough context, leaving viewers in suspense and frustration.

In 1993, Higuita found himself at the center of a shocking kidnapping case, involving rival drug cartels. He played a pivotal role in securing the release of an abducted young girl, but the true nature of his involvement was murky. Accused of illegally arranging and profiting from the release, Higuita was arrested and spent seven months in prison. During this time, he missed crucial matches for the Colombian national team, including a World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

The documentary does touch upon Higuita’s relationship with infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, but it fails to delve deeper into the details of their association. Higuita maintains that authorities focused more on his connection to Escobar, rather than the kidnapping itself. While this aspect is explored in ESPN’s “The Two Escobars,” it leaves viewers wishing for more insight into Higuita’s side of the story.

Despite its flaws, “Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion” is a visually stunning documentary that showcases the highs and lows of Higuita’s career. However, it misses the mark not fully exploring the intriguing darker side of his life. The potential for a truly captivating documentary was there, but due to its structure, this opportunity was squandered.

