Why Some CEOs Should Think Twice Before Posting on LinkedIn

LinkedIn, once known as a professional networking platform, has transformed into a place where some CEOs seem to share questionable and tone-deaf updates. Instead of meaningful content, LinkedIn has become flooded with posts that sensationalize trivial matters.

Many CEOs have used the platform to showcase their questionable behavior, causing backlash and criticism. Examples include AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes, who posted a picture of himself shirtless receiving a massage during a business meeting. This post went viral and was met with global criticism, although it has since been deleted.

Another instance involved Shantanu Deshpande, the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, who praised an employee for falling asleep in an autorickshaw. While attempting to appreciate the dedication of the employee, the CEO faced backlash for celebrating an unhealthy work-life balance.

James Clarke, the CEO of Clearlink, also drew negative attention when he praised an employee for selling their family dog to return to the office. Clarke’s comments were seen as insensitive and out of touch with the struggles faced employees during the pandemic.

Lastly, Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, faced criticism for posting a photo of himself crying after laying off staff members. Although he took responsibility for the decision, the choice to include a crying picture with the post drew significant backlash.

These incidents highlight the need for CEOs to exercise caution when using LinkedIn. While the platform presents an opportunity for professionals to connect and share valuable insights, it should not be used to promote tone-deaf behavior or ignorance of employee well-being. CEOs should consider the potential consequences of their posts and strive to create a positive and supportive professional environment.

