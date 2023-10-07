Watch “Buying Back My Daughter” Live Tonight on Lifetime

Tonight, October 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern, Lifetime will premiere its highly anticipated movie, “Buying Back My Daughter.” Starring Meagan Good, Roger Cross, Faith Wright, Ariana Madix, and Aaron Douglas, the film tells the heart-wrenching story of parents on a desperate search for their missing daughter.

In the movie, Good and Cross portray the parents of a teenager, played Wright, who goes missing under mysterious circumstances. A year later, they stumble upon an online advertisement that leads them to believe their daughter has fallen victim to a sex trafficker. Determined to save her, they embark on a dangerous mission to bring her back home.

If you don’t want to miss a moment of this gripping drama, you can watch the movie live for free on various streaming services. Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Frndly all offer free trials where you can access Lifetime and enjoy “Buying Back My Daughter.” Additionally, Sling TV has promotional offers that may include the Lifetime channel.

Once the free trials end, there are different subscription options available for streaming Lifetime. Philo offers over 70 channels for $25 per month, DirecTV Stream offers more than 75 channels for $74.99 per month, and Frndly provides over 40 channels for $6.99 per month. Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV also carry Lifetime, with pricing and packages varying.

If you’re unsure which channel Lifetime is on your cable provider, you can use channel finders provided Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Don’t miss out on this emotional and suspenseful movie. Tune in tonight to watch “Buying Back My Daughter” and experience a story of love, determination, and a parent’s unyielding fight to bring their child home.

Sources:

– IMDB: “Buying Back My Daughter”

– Philo: www.philo.com

– DirecTV Stream: www.directv.com/stream

– Frndly: www.frndlytv.com

– Sling TV: www.sling.com

– Hulu: www.hulu.com

– Cox: www.cox.com/channel-finder

– Verizon Fios: www.verizon.com/fios-channel-lineup

– AT&T U-verse: www.att.com/channellineup

– Comcast Xfinity: www.xfinity.com/local-channel-lineup

– Spectrum/Charter: www.spectrum.com/channels

– Optimum/Altice: www.optimum.net/tv/channels

– DIRECTV: www.directv.com/DTVAPP/channel_lineup.jsp

– Dish: www.mydish.com/support/products/hopper/how-to/program-guides