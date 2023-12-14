AI-driven pattern design tool Myth.AI secures $1.3 million funding for expansion into new markets

Myth.AI, a Turkish startup known for its AI-driven pattern design tool, has successfully closed a funding round, raising $1.3 million to support its expansion efforts in the UK and explore new markets. Originally created to assist the founder’s own high-end fashion line, Women & Women, the startup now offers a generative AI solution that simplifies the design process for brands across Europe.

The company’s technology allows brands in the textile design industry to create new and unique patterns quickly and efficiently. By using visual or text prompts, the AI solution streamlines the design process, significantly reducing the time it takes to create bespoke designs. In addition to this, Myth.AI’s tool contributes to a more sustainable design and production process eliminating the need for swatch samples, which often end up as waste.

Several prominent brands in the textile design industry, including Ratti, Telater, Sun Textile, and Zorlu Textile, have already adopted Myth.AI’s technology. The startup has also expanded its reach into the ceramic industry, with companies like Vitra embracing its AI solution.

ON partners with The Armani Group to enhance customer engagement through AI chat platforms

ON, a specialist in AI chat platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with luxury fashion brand, The Armani Group. The collaboration aims to improve customer engagement and accelerate the speed to resolution during shopping journeys through automated AI chat.

After implementing the ON platform, A|X Armani Exchange reported that 92% of inbound inquiries were immediately addressed through automated AI chat, leading to quicker resolutions for customers. Moreover, engagement with ON resulted in up to a fivefold increase in the likelihood of customers making purchases, highlighting the positive impact of AI-driven customer engagement on shopping behavior.

The expanded partnership now includes various Armani Exchange branches, including A|X Armani Exchange, Armani Exchange – Canada, and Armani Exchange – UK, as well as Emporio Armani and EA7 Emporio Armani.

Terrible’s joins forces with Upside to enhance brand loyalty and drive more customers to its gas stations

US-based gas station chain, Terrible’s, has partnered with Upside’s digital marketplace to expand its customer base and incentivize loyal customers. The collaboration allows Terrible’s to access a broader audience and provide personalized promotions within the Upside platform.

Terrible’s aims to attract new and occasional customers offering cashback incentives through Upside, encouraging them to choose their gas stations over competing options. The company believes that innovative avenues, like collaborating with Upside, will enhance brand loyalty and contribute measurably to its business.

Mobile self-checkout startup Leav secures $2.3 million funding for market penetration

Leav, a mobile self-checkout startup, has raised $2.3 million in seed funding to accelerate its market penetration. The funding round was led Exo10.vc, a venture capital fund headed serial entrepreneur Nicolas Bouchard.

Leav’s technology enables customers to scan and pay for items using their mobile devices, eliminating the need for checkout lines. The investment from Exo10.vc not only supports Leav’s growth trajectory but also allows the company to assemble an exceptional team. Leav’s Co-founder and CEO, Olivier Roy, expresses confidence in the market and looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

Recycling technology specialist Polytag strengthens team with key appointments

Polytag, a recycling technology specialist, has announced new appointments to strengthen its team following successful partnerships with UK retailers such as Ocado Retail, Aldi, and Co-op, as well as drinks brands like One Water and Blighty Booch.

Virlina Choquette joins Polytag as the Head of Client Experience and Delivery, bringing over ten years of experience in strategic delivery roles and partnering with FMCG giants like Nestlé and Coca-Cola. Choquette will support the execution of key projects at Polytag.

Phil Bisby assumes the role of Lead Developer Engineer at Polytag, leveraging his eight years of experience in manufacturing and engineering projects. He will be responsible for testing and developing Polytag’s data capture technology, as well as exploring opportunities with AI image recognition within Material Recovery Facilities (MRF).