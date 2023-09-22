Man Arrested on Multiple Fraud Charges After Six-Month Investigation

A suspect from Manitoulin Island is facing over 30 charges related to fraud following a thorough investigation the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received on March 10 regarding fraudulent activities on a social media buy-and-sell group.

The complainant reported that they had paid for an item that was never delivered, and their attempts to contact the seller went unanswered. As a result of the investigation, 11 victims were identified, residing in various regions of Ontario, with each victim losing between $50 and $445 between January and March.

The 25-year-old suspect, a resident of Sheguindah First Nation, has been charged with 12 counts of fraud under $5,000, 12 counts of making a false statement in writing with the payment of money, and six counts of trafficking in property obtained crime. The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 11.

OPP community safety officer John Hill emphasized the importance of being vigilant against scammers and staying informed about their tactics. Hill advised individuals to examine the profile and customer reviews of sellers before making purchases. Fraudulent profiles are often newly created with minimal reviews and limited online activity.

Additionally, individuals are cautioned against trusting offers that appear too good to be true, as fraudsters often tempt victims with unrealistically low prices. Another red flag mentioned the police is receiving overpayments for items being sold. Scammers will send a cheque for an amount exceeding the asking price and request that the victim deposit the cheque and refund the difference. However, the cheque is typically fake, and victims end up losing money.

To protect themselves, the public is advised to use payment methods that provide purchase protection, such as Visa, MasterCard, or Facebook checkout. Authorities urge anyone who believes they have fallen victim to fraud or has information about fraudulent activities to contact the OPP or their local police authority. They can also report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Sources:

– Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

– Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre