New Regulation Fines Loom for Non-Bank Financial Institutions

The banking industry has been plagued with regulatory fines in recent years, particularly regarding employee communications and record-keeping failures. While large banks have faced hefty fines for the misuse of messaging apps like WhatsApp, attention is now shifting to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). The question arises: are NBFIs adequately prepared for record-keeping and communication monitoring requirements? The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seems determined to find out.

Regulators are known to conduct broader industry sweeps when systemic issues are identified. While significant fines have already been imposed on large broker-dealer firms, reports indicate that regulators are extending their focus to smaller broker-dealers, asset managers, and hedge funds. Smaller firms have already faced regulatory scrutiny, with German asset manager DWS setting aside €12 million to cover potential fines related to unauthorized devices and record-keeping violations. This shift in attention is putting pressure on middle and back-office teams, who may struggle to bear the financial burden of large fines.

The financial impact of regulatory penalties goes beyond the headline figures. In addition to reputational damage, firms are required to provide regulators with requested data, which can be a resource-intensive and costly process. Outdated data repositories and inefficient systems further contribute to the expenses associated with compliance. These costs may ultimately be passed on to investors.

It is crucial for US financial institutions of all sizes to prioritize enhancing their employee communications monitoring capabilities. Investing in robust back-office systems is no longer optional. The cost of implementing a reliable monitoring system is comparatively minor when weighed against the potential fines imposed the SEC.

