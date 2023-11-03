The Coffee Enema Trend: A TikTok Teen Fad or Dangerous Detox?

The coffee enema has resurfaced as a bizarre trend among TikTok teens, but doctors remain skeptical about its benefits and safety. Injecting brewed coffee into the rectum to cleanse the colon may sound strange, but it has gained popularity due to claims of being a deep detox for weight loss.

While some proponents argue that coffee enemas relieve constipation, boost immunity, and alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and bloating, medical professionals warn against the practice. Dr. Muhammed Nathani, a gastroenterologist at the Kelsey Seybold Clinic, explains that there is no scientific evidence supporting the positive effects of coffee enemas. On the other hand, potential side effects such as irritation and burning of the rectum are very real, especially when the coffee is not allowed to cool before administration.

It is important to note that there have been reports of deaths associated with coffee enemas. Multiple studies have highlighted these risks, prompting Dr. Nathani to strongly advise against the use of coffee enemas altogether.

While the TikTok generation may be enthralled latest health trends, it is crucial to prioritize safety and consult with medical experts before trying any potentially harmful practices. Instead of resorting to coffee enemas, alternative methods for detoxification, such as consuming green juices, can provide a safer and more reliable solution.

The allure of unconventional health treatments should always be weighed against the potential risks they pose. It is essential to approach wellness trends with caution and to prioritize evidence-based practices to ensure our well-being.

