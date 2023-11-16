New Lawsuit Alleges Co-founders of IRL Rushed to Close Business

A recent lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court has accused directors and investing units of the now-defunct social media startup IRL of wrongfully rushing to close the business. The co-founder and former CEO of IRL, Abraham Shafi, claims that the directors had evidence contradicting a consulting firm’s findings about the platform’s lack of human users. According to Shafi, the board lied about the reasons for closing the site, pinning its collapse on him and aiming to safeguard their reputations in the venture capital community.

The lawsuit raises questions about the motivations behind the abrupt closure of IRL. With $40 million in cash on hand, Shafi argues that there was no immediate need to shut down the company. The defendants in the lawsuit include directors representing investing units of Softbank Group Corp., Goodwater Capital, and Floodgate Fund. At the time of writing, none of the defendants have commented on the lawsuit.

This lawsuit comes in the wake of a previous complaint filed two of Softbank’s funds, accusing Shafi of fraud. In that complaint, it was alleged that Shafi fabricated the number of users of IRL. The fate of IRL and the ensuing litigation once again draw attention to the reliability of user numbers in the tech world.

FAQs:

1. What was IRL?

IRL, short for In Real Life, was a social media startup that aimed to encourage users to meet in person.

2. Who funded IRL?

IRL received funding from Softbank’s Vision Fund 2. They led a $170 million funding round in 2021.

3. What were the allegations against Abraham Shafi?

Shafi was accused of fabricating the number of users of IRL. The lawsuit claims that he falsely stated the app had been downloaded 25% of US teenagers and had 12 million monthly users.

4. What happened to IRL after the closure?

The remaining $40 million in cash was distributed among the investors, according to the lawsuit.

5. Are there any criminal charges related to the case?

At present, there are no criminal charges mentioned in the lawsuit or subsequent reports. However, the US Securities and Exchange Commission was reportedly investigating allegations regarding IRL’s user base.