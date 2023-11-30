New Opportunities for Businesses in the Age of Budget-Driven Consumers

Australian businesses are finding innovative ways to attract budget-driven consumers, leading to record-breaking sales during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period. According to NAB transaction data, consumers spent an estimated $8.7 billion, surpassing the $7.1 billion spent in 2022. This surge in spending reflects a growing trend of cost-conscious shoppers looking to maximize the value of their purchases.

The success of this shopping phenomenon can be attributed to the creativity of businesses in offering steep discounts and promotions. By participating in mega shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, companies are able to capture the attention of price-sensitive consumers. This not only allows consumers to save money but also provides businesses with an opportunity to end the year on a strong note.

Various industries have reaped the rewards of these sales events. Cosmetic stores experienced a staggering 165% increase in sales, while camera stores and electronic stores saw a growth of 154% and 100%, respectively. Clothing stores also fared well, with an 81% increase compared to the previous month. These figures demonstrate the immense potential for businesses to tap into the budget-driven consumer market.

A shining example of a brand capitalizing on this trend is Australian menswear brand Peter Jackson. Owner David Jackson acknowledges the growing popularity of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which have become a permanent fixture in their business calendar. The sales events not only drive revenue but also boost brand awareness, making it a win-win situation for the company.

However, amidst the flurry of shopping activity, it is important for both business owners and consumers to remain vigilant against scams. The holiday season presents an increased risk of fraudulent activities, including fake shopping websites and phishing messages disguised as delivery notifications. NAB Executive for Small Business Ana Marinkovic advises business owners to regularly monitor the internet for fraudulent websites and report them to relevant authorities. Consumers are urged to exercise caution and contact delivery companies directly to verify any suspicious messages or emails.

Overall, the rise of budget-driven consumers has opened up new opportunities for businesses. By understanding the needs and preferences of cost-conscious shoppers, companies can tailor their strategies to attract this growing market segment. With the right approach and a commitment to security, businesses can make the most of shopping events and forge strong connections with their customers.

FAQ