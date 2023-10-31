New Tool on Facebook and Instagram Aims to Combat Online Shopping Fraud

Facebook and Instagram have introduced a new tool aimed at protecting consumers from online shopping fraud. The tool, called Meta Verified, will provide businesses with a verified badge of authenticity to reassure shoppers that they are dealing with legitimate sellers.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is launching a trial of Meta Verified in Australia, with plans to expand globally if successful. Businesses that meet certain criteria will be eligible to receive the verified badge, which will help them build trust with potential customers.

The subscription-based service will cost Australian users $45.99 per month. In addition to the verified badge, Meta Verified offers account monitoring for impersonations and account support for businesses that may encounter issues such as being locked out of their accounts.

One of the main goals of Meta Verified is to level the playing field for smaller businesses that may not have the same resources as their larger competitors. Harry Lowes, a Meta executive, emphasized the fairness of the tool, stating that it is designed to help businesses be discovered and provide account support.

The introduction of Meta Verified is part of a broader effort social media platforms to combat online fraud. With the rise of e-commerce, it has become increasingly important for consumers to be able to differentiate between legitimate businesses and fraudulent ones.

By implementing the verified badge of authenticity, Facebook and Instagram aim to create a safer and more trustworthy environment for online shopping. This tool will not only benefit consumers, but also businesses seeking to build their online presence and attract new customers.

FAQ:

1. How much does Meta Verified cost?

Meta Verified is available as a subscription-based service for Australian users, priced at $45.99 per month.

2. What does Meta Verified offer?

Meta Verified provides businesses with a verified badge of authenticity, account monitoring for impersonations, and account support for troubleshooting or assistance when locked out of accounts.

3. Who is the target audience for Meta Verified?

Meta Verified aims to benefit businesses of all sizes, particularly smaller ones that may not have the same resources as larger companies.

4. Will Meta Verified be available globally?

Meta plans to expand the Meta Verified tool globally, starting with the trial in Australia.

5. What is the purpose of Meta Verified?

Meta Verified aims to combat online shopping fraud providing consumers with a trustworthy indicator of legitimate businesses on Facebook and Instagram.