WhatsApp Business Messaging: The Next Engine of Growth for Meta in India

In a recent interview, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, expressed confidence in the future of WhatsApp as a business messaging platform and identified it as a key priority for Meta in India. She highlighted the innovative ways in which businesses across sectors such as banking, e-commerce, gaming, and small businesses are using WhatsApp to reach new audiences.

Devanathan emphasized that the potential for business digitization and transformation in India is immense, and WhatsApp’s role in this process is crucial. She stated that WhatsApp monetization is a priority for Meta globally and noted that there are approximately 200 million businesses on WhatsApp worldwide.

The expansion of WhatsApp’s payment service in India was also mentioned, with the platform now allowing users to make purchases directly in the chat using UPI apps, credit cards, and debit cards. This move is aimed at making transactions between businesses and customers more convenient.

Devanathan highlighted the importance of WhatsApp’s engagement with JioMart, which allows consumers to shop from the platform via WhatsApp chat. She described it as a learning experience that would help Meta understand how to work with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

WhatsApp Flows, a new feature that enables businesses to create richer in-chat experiences for customers, was also discussed. Devanathan provided examples of how businesses can utilize this feature, such as banks allowing customers to book appointments or airlines enabling check-in directly within the chat thread.

Overall, Devanathan’s comments reflect Meta’s commitment to leveraging WhatsApp as a key driver of growth in India’s digital landscape. With the platform’s widespread usage and its potential for further innovation, WhatsApp has positioned itself as a vital tool for businesses of all sizes across various sectors.

Definitions:

– Meta: The parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

– WhatsApp: A messaging platform owned Meta, used individuals and businesses to communicate and share information.

Sources:

– PTI (Press Trust of India)

– Agency inputs (unspecified)