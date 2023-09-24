WhatsApp Business Messaging: The Next Engine of Growth for Meta in India

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has identified business messaging and WhatsApp as key priorities for growth in India. Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, believes that the company is just scratching the surface and sees immense potential in the Indian market as more businesses digitize and transform.

Businesses across various sectors such as banking, e-commerce, gaming, and small businesses are leveraging WhatsApp to reach new audiences. From bill payments to the sale of metro tickets, companies are embracing WhatsApp as a channel for communication and customer engagement.

WhatsApp monetization in India is of utmost importance for Meta globally. With around 440 million Facebook users in India and a growing user base across Meta’s family of apps, the company sees WhatsApp as the next engine of growth in the country.

WhatsApp Business, the dedicated app for businesses, has attracted approximately 200 million businesses globally. While the specific number for India is undisclosed, Devanathan acknowledges that it is a substantial figure. With WhatsApp engagement expanding to include partnerships with platforms like JioMart, Meta aims to tap into tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India where messaging apps like WhatsApp are the first preference for online shopping.

Meta is actively working on enhancing the WhatsApp experience for businesses. The platform has introduced new features like WhatsApp Flows and Meta verified badges to create customizable and richer in-chat experiences for customers. Through WhatsApp Flows, businesses can offer services such as reservation bookings, food delivery orders, and flight check-ins, all within the chat thread. This seamless integration aims to simplify the customer journey and increase engagement.

With India leading the world in embracing messaging for both individuals and businesses, Meta recognizes the vast opportunities for growth in the country. As more companies digitize and transform, Meta’s focus on business messaging and WhatsApp in India is set to drive significant expansion and innovation.

Sources: PTI