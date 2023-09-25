WhatsApp: The Next Engine of Growth and Key Priority for Meta in India

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is focusing on business messaging and WhatsApp as the next engine of growth and key priority in India. Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, highlighted how businesses are embracing WhatsApp across various sectors such as banking, e-commerce, gaming, and small businesses.

Companies are utilizing WhatsApp for innovative purposes, including bill payment, sale of metro tickets, and sending statement balances. Devanathan is confident that there is immense potential in India as more businesses digitize and transform.

WhatsApp monetization is a top priority for Meta globally, with 200 million businesses already using the WhatsApp Business app worldwide. While the specific number for India is not disclosed, Devanathan mentioned that it is a significant figure in India’s market.

Meta sees WhatsApp monetization as an opportunity for growth not only through marketing but also enhancing customer service and re-engagement. The platform aims to leverage WhatsApp’s popularity among users, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where people’s first choice for online shopping might be a messaging app like WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has introduced new features to attract businesses in the booming commerce market. The WhatsApp Flows feature allows businesses to create richer in-chat experiences, including booking reservations, ordering deliveries, and checking in for flights directly on WhatsApp.

With WhatsApp Flows, businesses can customize chat experiences selecting from flexible, pre-made building blocks. This advancement enables customers to interact with businesses seamlessly without leaving the chat thread.

Overall, Meta acknowledges the potential of WhatsApp in driving business growth in India and is dedicated to expanding its service offerings to cater to the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

