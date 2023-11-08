Exploring Opportunities in Laois: Business Developments and Support

The vibrant county of Laois is flourishing with exciting new business developments and opportunities. As the Midlands Park Hotel unveils its state-of-the-art facilities in the newly-refurbished Health and Fitness Club, the stage is set for an exceptional experience for guests. With a focus on providing top-notch amenities and services, the hotel aims to deliver unparalleled comfort and satisfaction.

Another noteworthy achievement in Laois is Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery being shortlisted in two categories at this year’s FBD Insurance Better Farming Awards. Recognized as the Best Small Sustainable Food Business and Environmental Farmer of the Year, this farm sets a high standard in promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship in the agriculture sector.

Laois County Council, in collaboration with Laois Chamber Alliance and the Mountrath Town Team, has launched the innovative Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme. After a successful pilot in Portlaoise in 2021, this scheme has now been extended to Portarlington. It aims to revitalize vacant commercial properties and drive economic growth in these areas.

As businesses navigate the post-Brexit landscape, it is essential to stay informed about import declaration requirements and checks on certain goods. The UK, excluding Northern Ireland, is introducing additional customs formalities and other requirements, including those related to food and agricultural products. To ensure a smooth transition, businesses exporting to the UK must assess their supply chains and make necessary adjustments.

To support businesses in Laois, the Portlaoise Institute offers an excellent range of part-time modules starting in January. These modules provide valuable skills and knowledge, enabling professionals to enhance their expertise and stay competitive in the ever-evolving market.

Additionally, the Local Enterprise Office Laois is hosting two informative workshops. The LinkedIn Masterclass aims to maximize the potential of LinkedIn profiles for networking and finding customers, while the “Winning Public Tenders – Understanding E-Tenders & Public Procurement” workshop equips businesses with the tools to write compelling tenders. These workshops provide practical insights and strategies to help businesses thrive and succeed in a competitive business landscape.

Laois presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. With the support of various organizations and initiatives, the county is poised for further economic progress. Embrace these developments and tap into the potential of Laois to unlock new avenues of success.

FAQs

1. How can businesses benefit from the Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme?

The Vacant Commercial Property Incentive Scheme aims to breathe new life into vacant commercial properties in Mountrath, Portlaoise, and Portarlington. By participating in the scheme, businesses can benefit from affordable and well-located premises to establish or expand their operations in these areas.

2. Why should businesses prepare for the Brexit-related changes in import requirements?

The UK is introducing new import declaration requirements and checks on certain goods, including food and agricultural products. It is crucial for businesses exporting to the UK to ensure their supply chains are ready for these changes to avoid disruptions and maintain smooth trade relationships.

3. What can businesses gain from attending the Local Enterprise Office Laois workshops?

Attending workshops like the LinkedIn Masterclass and “Winning Public Tenders – Understanding E-Tenders & Public Procurement” equips businesses with valuable skills and knowledge. By harnessing the power of LinkedIn or learning to write compelling tenders, businesses can enhance their marketing strategies, expand networks, and increase their chances of securing lucrative contracts.