New Community Block Party Honors Veterans

The Breakfast Bar and Beadel Family Foundation are coming together to host a special community block party to honor Veterans Day. The event, scheduled for Sunday, November 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., will take place at 3404 East Fourth St. There will also be an afterparty from 9 to 11:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to the Kind Acts Factory, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting veterans with community leaders and promoting civic improvement.

The community block party, organized through the Pancakes 4 Purpose initiative, promises to be a fun-filled evening for all attendees. The event will feature delicious food and drinks from The Breakfast Bar, a raffle, a silent auction, games, and more. Additionally, there will be a special dedication to honor veterans to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. As the evening progresses, guests can enjoy karaoke, live music, and dancing.

Tickets for the event are available for $20 and can be purchased at Cakes4Vets.givesmart.com. By attending the community block party, individuals can not only have a great time but also contribute to a worthy cause and support veterans in their community.

