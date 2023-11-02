Diverse Eateries and Fundraisers Spur Community Engagement

A local community block party is set to take place on November 12th, honoring Veterans Day and raising funds for the Kind Acts Factory, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting veterans with community leaders. The event, organized the Breakfast Bar and the Beadel Family Foundation, will feature food and drinks from the Breakfast Bar, along with raffles, games, and a silent auction. The festivities will continue into the night with karaoke, live music, and dancing. Tickets for the event are available for $20 on the Cakes4Vets website.

In other news, two new eateries have recently opened in Long Beach. Bruxie, a chicken and waffles restaurant, celebrated its grand opening near Belmont Pier on October 27th. The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Zankou Chicken, a popular Mediterranean restaurant, also celebrated its official opening on November 1st at its new location on Lakewood Blvd.

The Grass Roots Wellness Foundation is gearing up for its annual Bloch Wellness Patient Appreciation Party, which will feature the unveiling of their 2024 calendar. The calendar includes photos of firefighters featured in the Peacock docuseries “LA Fire and Rescue.” The proceeds from calendar sales will go towards providing post-fire detoxification infrared saunas at local fire stations.

Gelson’s has announced the launch of its new wine club, offering members the opportunity to explore a curated selection of well-priced wines. The club offers different pricing options and provides members with the chance to receive unique wines that make perfect holiday gifts. Gelson’s Wine Club is now open for sign-ups and wine listings can be found on the Gelson’s website.

Finally, residents of Long Beach can soon look forward to Telefèric Spanish restaurant, which will be opening in the space formerly occupied Hungry Angelina on Second and PCH. Telefèric Barcelona, owned the Padrosa siblings, aims to showcase the rich gastronomic heritage of Spain infused with a modern twist. Further details regarding the opening day and menu have yet to be released.

