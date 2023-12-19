Shady Grove Foods closes its doors but promises new adventures

Popular Southern eatery, Shady Grove Foods, announced on December 5th that it will be closing its brick-and-mortar location at the end of December. The father-and-son owners, Dennis and Dave Robicheau, expressed their love for the community and the difficulty of making this decision. They cited the limitations of not having their meat smokers on-site and the expense of permitting and build-out as reasons for their closure.

However, fans of Shady Grove Foods’ barbecue entrees can take comfort in knowing that the Robicheaus have hinted at new adventures in the works. This means that their delicious barbecue may not be gone for good but instead evolving into something new and exciting.

In the meantime, the Long Beach community can still enjoy their favorite Southern cuisine at other local establishments. And who knows what the future holds for Shady Grove Foods? The Robicheaus are dedicated to sharing their style of cooking and are actively working on new projects.

So, while saying goodbye to Shady Grove Foods may be difficult, it’s not the end. Keep an eye out for their next venture and stay tuned for new and delicious culinary experiences from the Robicheau family.