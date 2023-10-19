The Queen Mary’s Royal Sunday Brunch Will Return in December

The Queen Mary’s Royal Sunday Brunch is set to make a comeback this December after being closed for nearly three years. The buffet will feature over 50 dishes from around the world, including made-to-order omelets, pancakes, eggs Benedict, and homemade hash. Other offerings will include albondigas soup, carne asada tacos, and Asian-style ribs. The salad station will feature a variety of options including a cobb salad, imported tuna niçoise, and various cheeses. The signature carving station will offer prime rib and leg of lamb. The Sunday brunch service will resume on December 3rd, with more details regarding hours and reservations to be released in the coming months.

Bruxie Opens New Location in Long Beach

Bruxie, known for its chicken tenders, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Long Beach. This will be the seventh location for the casual chain in Southern California. The menu offers waffle sandwiches, chicken tenders, salads, and artisan shakes made with Wisconsin custard. During the opening celebration from October 27th to October 31st, customers can enjoy a free soft drink with the purchase of a salad or sandwich, as well as free small custards for those in Halloween costumes.

Alf’s Body Art Studio Celebrates Grand Opening

Alf’s Body Art Studio, located on E. Second St., officially celebrated its grand opening on October 13th. The studio, which opened in June 2022, features a full staff and a permanent sign. The team of seven artists, including five women, is committed to creating high-quality and long-lasting body art pieces for each client. Alfredo Cuéllar, a lifelong tattoo artist with over a decade of experience, is the lead artist at the studio. More information about the studio can be found on its website.

Black Business Co-Op Plans Global Launch Party Extravaganza

The Black Business Co-Op, Inc. will host a Global Launch Party Extravaganza in January to expand its reach and launch new chapters around the world. The two-day event will include networking opportunities, inspiring speakers, empowering workshops, and an awards ceremony. The organization aims to foster economic prosperity within the Black community and make a positive difference in the lives of everyday Black people worldwide. The event will take place at the Hotel Current on Pacific Coast Highway.

Miracle at The Ordinarie Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Miracle at The Ordinarie, a Christmas-themed pop-up, will be open from November 24th until New Year’s Eve. The bar will serve holiday-themed drinks and feature festive holiday decor. This year marks the fifth iteration of the Miracle pop-up, promising the nostalgic energy of the best office party. Reservations will open on November 1st, but walk-ins are also welcome. Free parking is available for two hours at the city lot on Promenade and Third Street.

Anchors Away Boat Rental Offers Pink Boat Rentals

Anchors Away Boat Rental is offering a special pink boat rental in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The all-pink boat can be rented for two hours at $350. More information can be found on the Anchors Away Boat Rental website.

Sources:

– Queen Mary representative Tania Pantoja

– Bruxie CEO Scott Grinstead

– Alf’s Body Art Studio co-owner Candice Fliedner-Cuéllar

– BBCO founder Sharifah Hardie

– The Ordinarie’s website

– Anchors Away Boat Rental website