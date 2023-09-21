Sweetfin Opens New Location in Belmont Shore, Offering Poke and Vegan Options

Sweetfin, a chef-driven premium poke concept, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Belmont Shore. The restaurant is known for its customized bowls of poke, as well as vegan-style poke options. All dishes are made using the freshest ingredients, with a focus on sustainability and gluten-free offerings.

The Belmont Shore location marks Sweetfin’s 19th opening, solidifying its presence in the Long Beach area. The restaurant prides itself on its innovative approach to poke and looks forward to making waves in the community.

In addition to Sweetfin, another popular restaurant in Long Beach is expanding its menu. Mendocino Farms, located in the ghost kitchen 1388 Daisy, is now offering more vegetarian options. One of the new additions is “The Happy Hippie” sandwich, featuring avocado, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, beet caviar, sprouts, hummus, white cheddar, and cucumber dill ranch on toasted honey whole wheat bread. The Mediterranean Crunch Salad, with shaved, roasted chicken breast, Persian cucumber, apricot, red pepper, radish, feta cheese, pita chips, fresh mint, parsley, scallions, chopped romaine, and curly kale with creamy pomegranate dressing, is also joining the menu.

Long Beach Sake Day is set to take place on September 30th at Rancho Los Cerritos. The event will feature craft sake from Japan and local breweries, along with Japanese food and light bites. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a variety of sake using a commemorative O-Choko sake cup. Tickets are available for purchase, with proceeds going towards Rancho Los Cerritos.

Lastly, Wicked Wolf, a neighborhood mocktail and cocktail bar, has opened its rooftop terrace. The bar offers happy hour specials all day on Monday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Guests can also enjoy Testing Thursdays, featuring classic cocktails for $10 throughout the night.

Sources:

– Interview with Sweetfin spokesperson Claudia Lee

– Mendocino Farms menu

– Eventbrite ticket sales for Long Beach Sake Day