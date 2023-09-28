Marlena to Open in Naples, Featuring Seasonal Wood-Fired Cuisine

Marlena, a new restaurant specializing in seasonal cuisine prepared in wood-fired ovens and grills, is set to open in Naples this October. Owned Robert Smith, a seasoned restaurateur with 25 years of experience, Marlena aims to offer a unique dining experience in the Naples area. The restaurant will be situated at the former location of Russo’s at 5854 E. Naples Plaza.

The highlight of Marlena’s cuisine is the cooking method, which involves wood-fired ovens burning at temperatures exceeding 800 degrees. A mix of almond and oak wood will be used to create delectable flavors. Smith and his chefs are particularly excited about the exceptional textures and tastes that can be achieved using these ovens. The two wood-fired ovens will be the heart of the kitchen, producing mouthwatering dishes.

While the menu will change with the seasons, Marlena will always offer at least two pasta options every evening. Smith mentioned the preparation of a sweet corn agnolotti, but due to opening delays, they aim to feature a fall-inspired dish with honey-nut squash from Weiser Farms. Smith expresses his anticipation as he observes the chefs expertly rolling out sheets of fresh egg pasta in the kitchen.

Marlena is scheduled to open in mid-October, pending final city inspections. Naples residents can look forward to a dining experience that embraces seasonal produce and exceptional flavors created wood-fired cooking methods.

Oktoberfest Fundraiser at Port City Tavern

Port City Tavern, located at 4306 E. Anaheim St., is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. The event aims to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. In collaboration with talented barber Hayley Mackanin of Hair Hunny, Port City Tavern will offer free head shaves to those standing in solidarity with children fighting cancer.

The Oktoberfest celebration will include live music, games, and a variety of beverages, including Voodoo Ranger IPA and other German-inspired drinks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items, with all proceeds going directly to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The event is free to attend, but all participants must be aged 21 and up. Port City Tavern looks forward to hosting a memorable Oktoberfest while supporting an important cause.

20th Anniversary Celebration for Aroma di Roma

Aroma di Roma, a beloved Belmont Shore eatery with an Italian vibe, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The coffee shop and restaurant, which specializes in classic bistro dishes, has been a staple in the Belmont Shore community since its opening.

Owner Tim Terrell, who adds an Italian flair to his last name on occasion, opened the original Aroma di Roma spot on the east end of Belmont Shore’s Second Street corridor. Ten years later, the restaurant relocated to a larger location on the west end.

In commemoration of the milestone, Aroma di Roma will hold a ribbon-cutting event at its Belmont Shore location. The celebration will reflect upon the restaurant’s success, highlighting the dedicated employees and the support of the Belmont Shore community. Aroma di Roma also has a second location in downtown Long Beach.

Grand Opening of Galata Halal Restaurant and Grill

Belmont Shore welcomes Galata Halal Restaurant and Grill, the newest eatery in the area. Located at 5205 E. Second St., Galata opened its doors in early September, occupying the former Buona Gente space. The Belmont Shore Business Association has played a pivotal role in providing a warm welcome to the new establishment.

Galata Halal Restaurant and Grill is preparing for its grand opening ceremony on September 30th. Visitors can expect a delightful culinary experience, showcasing a variety of flavors influenced Turkish cuisine. The grand opening celebration promises a memorable experience to Belmont Shore residents and visitors alike.

Kickstarter Campaign for San & Wolves Filipino Bakeshop

San & Wolves Filipino Bakeshop, a popular vegan bakery previously operating as a pop-up, aims to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Long Beach. Kym Estrada, the owner, started the bakery in Brooklyn in 2017 before moving to Long Beach.

Estrada recently signed a lease for the bakery’s first permanent location on Fourth Street and is seeking community support through a Kickstarter campaign. The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of necessary equipment to operate the vegan Filipino bakery. With the increasing demand for vegan Filipino pastries, Estrada is eager to serve the community through the brick-and-mortar store.

To support the campaign, individuals can visit tinyurl.com/SanandWolves and contribute to the cause. San & Wolves is excited to open its doors to customers and share their delicious vegan Filipino treats.

