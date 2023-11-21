New Strategies for an Improved Bus Rider Experience in Saskatoon

A recent social media advertisement the City of Saskatoon has sparked controversy among bus riders and advocacy groups. The ad, which encourages bus riders to consider taking earlier or later buses to avoid overcrowding, has been criticized for placing the responsibility on commuters rather than addressing the underlying issues within the transit system.

Members of Bus Riders of Saskatoon, an organization advocating for better transit, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ad, calling it condescending and blaming riders for the difficulties faced the transit system. According to Robert Clipperton, a member of the group, suggesting that bus riders simply adjust their schedule overlooks the fact that many individuals have fixed commitments that cannot be altered.

Garnet Woloschuk, a frequent bus rider, agrees with this sentiment, stating that the ad shifts the responsibility onto the commuters instead of the bus service. He believes that the city should take accountability for the overcrowded bus routes and actively seek solutions.

The Ward 1 councillor, Darren Hill, also criticizes the ad, referring to it as a “100 per cent miss” and questioning the city’s plan to build a new bus rapid transit system. Hill highlights the importance of improving the regular transit system before investing in additional infrastructure, stating that the public’s trust relies on a reliable and efficient service.

Michael Moellenbeck, the director of Saskatoon Transit, responded to the criticism explaining that the advertisement aimed to encourage riders who have flexibility to consider other bus times, making space for those with limited scheduling options. However, Moellenbeck also acknowledged the challenges faced the transit system, such as full buses and potential delays during winter.

As part of their commitment to enhancing the rider experience, the City of Saskatoon plans to introduce ten new buses in 2024. While this is a step in the right direction, it is essential for the city to consider additional strategies to address overcrowding and provide a reliable service for all bus riders.

FAQs

1. Why is the ad considered insulting?

The ad is considered insulting because it places the responsibility for overcrowded buses on the riders themselves, rather than addressing the underlying issues within the transit system.

2. What is Bus Riders of Saskatoon?

Bus Riders of Saskatoon is an advocacy group that works toward improving the public transit system in Saskatoon.

3. What do bus riders want from the city?

Bus riders are calling for the city to take responsibility for overcrowded bus routes and actively seek solutions to provide a better transit experience.

4. What is the city’s plan to improve the transit system?

The city plans to introduce ten new buses in 2024 to help address overcrowding and improve the rider experience.