Winter Weather Approaching Pennsylvania

Summary: Pennsylvania is preparing for a winter weather event that will bring snow to various parts of the state. While not everyone will see significant snowfall, those areas that do may experience travel disruptions.

Snow is expected to arrive in Pennsylvania on Thursday, starting with light to moderate snowfall in Northern and Central parts of the state. Accumulation is expected on all surfaces, making roads potentially slippery and hazardous. Therefore, residents are advised to take caution and allow extra time for their morning commute. By midday, the snow will mainly be concentrated in Eastern Pennsylvania, with temperatures around freezing, creating the potential for slippery roads. However, road crews are prepared to keep major routes clear.

As the day progresses, the snowfall will weaken, and early afternoon, there will only be light flurries and cloudy skies remaining. Commuters should expect clear roads for the evening commute.

Snow accumulation is estimated to be between 1-3 inches, depending on the region. Areas in Zone A can expect 2-3 inches of snow, leading to snow-covered roads. Zone B will likely see 1-2 inches of snow, causing slippery travel conditions. In Zone C, less than an inch of snow is expected, mainly impacting side streets.

While this snow event is not receiving much coverage, it is recommended to share this forecast with family and friends to ensure everyone is prepared for the potential travel disruptions.

