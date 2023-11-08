Introducing the Ultimate Burr Basket for a Cozy Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for your loved ones. And what better way to showcase your thoughtfulness than with a burr basket? Inspired the popular TikTok trend, this festive gift is sure to win you some major brownie points with your S.O. So, let’s dive into everything you need to create the ultimate burr basket for the holiday season.

1. A basket: It may seem obvious, but you’ll need a basket to hold all the goodies. Opt for one that can double as both decor and storage. Check out Five Below for affordable options that won’t break the bank.

2. A cozy blanket: No holiday season is complete without a snuggly blanket to curl up with. Target is your go-to destination for all things cozy, with a variety of festive blankets available at affordable prices.

3. An aromatic candle: Set the mood with a winter-inspired candle that will transport your S.O. to their favorite holiday destination. HomeGoods offers a wide selection, including a TikTok-famous Anthropologie dupe. And of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic scents from Bath & Body Works.

4. Holiday pajamas: Get into the holiday spirit with a pair of festive pajamas. Aerie has some adorable options if you’re looking to splurge, but Target is always a reliable choice for more budget-friendly finds. Don’t forget to add a pair of cozy slippers to complete the look.

5. A Holiday Squishmallow: Bring back the nostalgia of childhood with a cute and cuddly stuffed animal. The holiday-themed Squishmallows are perfect for curing the “growing up scaries” and are available in matching Rudolph and Clarice versions.

6. Small Christmas decor: Help your partner spruce up their holiday decor with some affordable and adorable options. Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section has a range of festive items, from a nostalgic buffalo plaid Christmas tree to a “Cup of Cheer” sign for those who love a pink Christmas.

7. A holiday mug or cup: Treat your loved one to a festive mug for enjoying their favorite hot or cold holiday beverages. H&M offers a simple and stylish option for hot drink lovers, while Starbucks’ holiday collection is always a safe bet.

8. A candy cane or holiday snack: No holiday basket is complete without a sweet treat. Include a classic candy cane or opt for other tasty holiday snacks like Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark squares or Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes.

9. A gift card to their favorite coffee shop: Cover all the bases including a gift card to your partner’s favorite coffee shop. Whether they’re a Starbucks aficionado or prefer Dunkin, they’ll appreciate having their coffee runs covered during the holiday season.

So, there you have it – the ultimate burr basket for a cozy holiday season. Show your S.O. how much you care with this thoughtful and festive gift that is sure to bring them joy throughout the winter months. Happy holidays!

