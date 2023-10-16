“Ballerina” Director Lee Chung-hyung Discusses the Brutal Beauty of Revenge Movies

In the gritty Korean revenge film “Ballerina,” director Lee Chung-hyung takes audiences on a journey of violence and redemption. The film follows Jeon Jong-seo’s character Ok-ju, a former bodyguard seeking to avenge the suicide of her best friend who was victimized a gang involved in sex slavery. As Jeon’s character unleashes her fury, the film delves into the moral complexities of revenge.

Lee wanted to deliver a sense of catharsis to viewers that is not available in real life. He wanted to explore the blurred lines between good and evil, recognizing that there is evil and good in all of us. Characters that can convince audiences of their drive and motivation are more intriguing and charming.

Kim Ji-hoon, who portrays the antagonist Choi, acknowledges that while Ok-ju has killed numerous people in her pursuit of vengeance, Choi’s crimes are equally terrible, if not worse. He approached his role with a degree of charm, aiming to create a character that is both despicable and intriguing.

The film is shot in a visually stunning style, with Lee aiming to make it resemble a ballet performance. Despite the heavy subject material, the director wanted to portray something both brutal and beautiful. He drew inspiration from films like “Drive” and “Good Time,” while also aiming to bring a female narrative perspective to the genre.

As a director, Lee prefers the condensed nature of films but acknowledges the potential of series to explore deeper narratives and character backstories. He emphasizes the importance of visual storytelling, and while he puts many details into the script, he also makes changes during the pre-production process rather than improvising on set.

By combining the brutal and the beautiful, “Ballerina” offers a unique take on the revenge genre, exploring the motivations and moral complexities of its characters. Through its visually stunning style and intense performances, the film leaves viewers questioning their own notions of justice and retribution.

