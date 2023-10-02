Burning Betrayal: A Steamy New Romantic Thriller Coming to Netflix

Burning Betrayal, an upcoming Brazilian romantic thriller, is set to captivate audiences on Netflix in October 2023. Directed Diego Freitas and written Camila Raffanti, the screenplay is an adaptation of Su Hecker’s book, “O lado bom de ser traída: Nova edição” (translated into English as “The Good Side of Being Betrayed”). The film is produced Glaz Entertainment, with Luciano Reck as a producer.

The official trailer has been released, providing viewers with a glimpse into the intense and passionate storyline of Burning Betrayal. The Netflix release date has been confirmed for Saturday, October 25th, 2023.

The plot follows Babi, who discovers a betrayal her long-term partner and decides to embark on a new adventure in life. During her journey, she meets judge Marco, and they begin to live a story filled with sexual tension, adding an element of suspense to the romantic narrative.

Leading the cast is Giovanna Lancellotti, known for her role as Catarina Trindade Vasconcellos in the Netflix Original series, Summer Heat. Lancellotti brings depth and complexity to the character of Bárbara ‘Babi’ Nucci. Leandro Lima, recognized for his performance in the Oscar-nominated Brazilian crime-drama, City of God, portrays Marco Ladeia. Bruno Montaleone, who has appeared in Back to 15 and the HBO series Verdades Secretas, takes on the role of Thiago.

Filming for Burning Betrayal took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The precise date of filming remains unknown, but post-production completed on February 23rd, 2023.

The film will be available with a Portuguese dub, and it is uncertain if an English dub will be offered upon release.

Prepare yourself for the steamy and thrilling journey that Burning Betrayal promises to deliver. Set your calendars for October 25th, 2023, and get ready to immerse yourself in a tale of love, betrayal, and passion, as you witness Babi and Marco’s intense story unfold on Netflix.

