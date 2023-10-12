The Success Story of Burger King’s Social Marketing Strategy on TikTok

Burger King has always been known for its innovative marketing campaigns, and when it decided to venture into the realm of TikTok a few years ago, it turned to a social media agency called Coolr for guidance. Coolr, which was named after its mission to reinvent water cooler moments for the digital age, had been working with Burger King in the U.K. for five years, allowing both teams to grow and experiment together.

With TikTok being a relatively new platform with no benchmarks at the time, Burger King and Coolr took a trial-and-error approach to find success. They quickly realized that TikTok allowed them to produce videos quickly and inexpensively, which aligned with the platform’s more raw and unpolished nature compared to Instagram.

The brand’s first viral moment on TikTok came from a post showing a young man eating a Whopper with a knife and fork, emphasizing Burger King’s “Have It Your Way” slogan. This highlighted the platform as a legitimate marketing outlet and paved the way for more creative and organic content.

One strategy that worked well for Burger King was responding to trending topics and joining in on the conversation. When the TikTok community started remixing the brand’s jingle, Burger King embraced it and even produced its own remixes. The brand’s willingness to engage with the community and have fun with its content helped to foster a sense of connection and love from its audience.

Being nimble and quick to react to trends has been crucial to Burger King’s success on TikTok. The brand is able to get posts approved quickly through WhatsApp, allowing them to create content that is timely and relevant to music, sports, and popular culture.

Overall, the collaboration between Burger King and Coolr has been instrumental in the brand’s social marketing success on TikTok. By taking risks, embracing trends, and staying agile, Burger King has built a strong presence on the platform and continues to engage its audience in a fun and relatable way.

