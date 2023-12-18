Three Arrested for Allegedly Injuring Social Media Influencer Granted Bail

Three individuals, including the son of a bureaucrat, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in injuring a woman social media influencer, have been granted bail a court in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on December 11 following an argument between the woman, Priya Singh, and Ashwajit Gaikwad, with whom she had gone to meet at a hotel along Ghodbunder road.

Singh claimed that when she attempted to retrieve her belongings from Gaikwad’s car, the driver of the vehicle deliberately tried to run her over, resulting in serious injuries. In response to her complaint, Gaikwad, Romil Patil, and Sagar Shedge have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voluntarily causing hurt, rash driving, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

Initially, the three individuals were placed in judicial custody. However, after their lawyer, Baba Sheikh, submitted an application stating that all sections in the case were bailable and their custody was not required for interrogation, they were granted bail First Class Judicial Magistrate PS Dhumal.

The arrests took place on Sunday night, and the vehicles allegedly involved in the incident, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover, were seized the police. While the exact circumstances leading up to the altercation remain unclear, Singh’s injuries highlight the potential dangers faced social media influencers in their public and private interactions.

It is important for law enforcement to thoroughly investigate such incidents and for the legal system to ensure that justice is served. This case serves as a reminder of the need for responsible behavior both online and offline to prevent the escalation of conflicts.