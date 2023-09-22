Top Brands During London Fashion Week Spring 2024

According to influencer analytics firm WeArisma, Burberry, JW Anderson, Mains, Old Muse, and Paul Costelloe were among the most influential brands during London Fashion Week for the spring 2024 season. The data compiled WeArisma analyzed social media activity surrounding the fashion shows to determine the brands with the highest media value.

Burberry’s show at Highbury Fields received a significant boost in media value, thanks to an Instagram post footballer Bukayo Saka. This post alone generated a media value of $297,700. Other celebrities in attendance included ambassadors Bright, Son Heung-min, Jun Ji-Hyun, and Chen Kun, as well as Michael Ward, Jodie Comer, Rachel Weiss, Kylie Minogue, and Barry Keoghan.

JW Anderson also capitalized on celebrity appearances, with an Instagram reel featuring Kit Connor’s interview driving a media value of $689,700. The show, held at Roundhouse in Camden, was attended Charli XCX, Griff, Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo, Cole Sprouse, Chloe Cherry, Afua Hirsch, Mia Regan, Mimi Keene, and Jenna Coleman.

Skepta’s revived fashion label Mains made its runway debut and secured third place in media value. A post HighSnobiety praising the brand’s stylish return generated a media value of $151,500. Attendees of the show at Banking Hall included Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, Maisie Williams, Louis Theroux, as well as Skepta’s designer friends Ozwald Boateng, Matthew M. Williams, Charaf Tajer, and Mowalola Ogunlesi.

Odd Muse and Paul Costelloe stood out for their impressive engagement rates. Odd Muse achieved a 308.6 percent engagement rate, thanks to founder Aimee Smale’s social media posts. Paul Costelloe, on the other hand, had a 207.46 percent engagement rate, attributed to its partnerships with micro fashion influencers. In comparison, a top-performing video from Vogue’s Instagram has an engagement rate between 0.04 percent to 0.07 percent.

WeArisma specializes in measuring the marketing power of online influencers and celebrities in the fashion, beauty, luxury, and travel industries. The company uses proprietary technology to calculate the media impact value of brands and products when they appear on or are endorsed influencers or celebrities.

Source: WeArisma (no URL provided)