Bunny Tongue Lip Gloss: The Latest TikTok Makeup Trend

Over the years, TikTok has seen its fair share of head-turning makeup trends. However, the latest trend that has taken the platform storm is bunny tongue lip gloss. Originating from the Chinese social media app Douyin, bunny tongue lip gloss has quickly become a sensation on TikTok.

The trend started when users on Douyin noticed that the color of a bunny’s tongue resembled the perfect shade of pink for a lip gloss. This discovery led makeup enthusiasts to search for a lip gloss that would match the bunny’s tongue color. One lip gloss, in particular, gained attention for being the closest match – the Sephora Collection Outrageous Plumping Lip Gloss in the shade Pink Pout.

After a TikTok user, @sacheu, posted about this discovery, the trend exploded on the platform. Creators and users began sharing their own favorite lip gloss shades that resembled the bunny tongue color. Some popular options include the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Crème Brulee and the Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss in Coconut.

Not content with just a few options, the editors at Teen Vogue decided to explore more pink lip gloss shades that would fit the bunny tongue trend. Here are some of their recommendations:

Tony Moly Petit Bunny Gloss Bar

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss in 2 CC’S

Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Tint in Rose in Mind

Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Lip Gloss Balm in Flowers in Her Hair

Lip Glow Oil in Pink

Kaja Juicy Glass Lip Oil in Raspberry Refresher

These bunny tongue lip glosses not only provide a perfect match for the trend but also add a cute and playful touch to any makeup look. Whether you’re a fan of the original bunny tongue shade or prefer a slightly different pink, there’s a lip gloss out there for you.

Source: The original article is from Teen Vogue, but the link is not provided.