Bitter Cold Brings Snow and Challenging Road Conditions to Western North Carolina

A powerful Arctic blast is set to hit Western North Carolina, bringing frigid temperatures, strong winds, and the possibility of snowfall to higher elevations. Although snow accumulation will be limited in valleys and lower areas, the mountains are expected to receive a significant amount.

While the lack of moisture and relatively warm ground temperatures will prevent substantial snow accumulation in Asheville and surrounding valleys, locations above 3,500 feet in elevation could see measurable snowfall. The higher terrain along the Tennessee line may accumulate around 3 inches of snow, while the peaks in the Smoky Mountains could experience up to 6 to 8 inches.

The snowfall may lead to slick road conditions, especially during the Wednesday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, and Graham Counties, above 3,500 feet, from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the snow, gusty winds from the northwest could reach up to 40 mph, creating wind chills in the 20s. These cold and windy conditions will persist throughout Wednesday, making it important for residents to bundle up and take precautions when venturing outside.

However, the bitter cold will be short-lived. Sunshine will return on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures gradually warming up to the 60s the end of the week.

Although the snowfall may not be significant for everyone, residents in higher elevations should prepare for winter driving conditions and potential disruptions. Stay updated checking the latest weather forecasts and monitoring local news outlets.