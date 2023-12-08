Verizon myPlan: The Ultimate Streaming Bundle

Verizon myPlan is revolutionizing the way we stream our favorite shows and movies. Now, for the first time ever, members of the wireless company’s Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans can enjoy ad-supported tiers of two of the best streaming services, Max (formerly HBO Max) and Netflix, all for just $10 a month.

Streaming fees can quickly add up, but with this incredible bundle deal, you can save 41% on your monthly streaming costs. Instead of paying the usual $16.98 for both Max and Netflix, you’ll only have to pay $10. It’s a budget-friendly option that allows you to enjoy a variety of content without breaking the bank.

Verizon myPlan offers a range of perks and add-ons to streamline your monthly bills and enhance your streaming experience. The myPlan membership starts with the Unlimited Welcome tier at $30 per line a month, providing access to the 5G network and home internet service. The Unlimited Plus tier, priced at $45 per line a month, offers the 5G Ultra Wideband network, premium mobile hotspot data, and discounts on smartwatches, tablets, and hotspots. The cream of the crop is the Unlimited Ultimate plan, which includes high-speed international data and up to 50% off two smart devices, all for just $55 per line a month.

Not only does Verizon myPlan offer access to the Max & Netflix bundle, but it also provides a wide range of other perks. These include turning your smartphone into a 100-gigabyte mobile hotspot, accessing the Disney+ bundle, enjoying a Walmart+ membership, and even getting an Apple Music family plan. All of these options are available for just $10 each, making it convenient and affordable to customize your plan to suit your needs.

When it comes to content, both Max and Netflix offer an extensive library of shows and movies. From Netflix’s original dramas to Max’s exclusive programming like Barbie and Succession, you’ll have access to some of the best entertainment available today.

Discover the ultimate streaming bundle with Verizon myPlan. Sign up today and enjoy the convenience, savings, and endless entertainment options it has to offer. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to transform your streaming experience. Upgrade your phone plan with Verizon myPlan now!