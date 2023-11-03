Mainz Football Club Terminates Contract with Anwar El Ghazi over Controversial Social Media Posts

The German Bundesliga club, Mainz, has made the decision to terminate the contract of Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi due to his pro-Palestinian comments on social media. The club announced on Friday that his contract was terminated immediately.

El Ghazi, who has previously played for Aston Villa and Everton in the English Premier League, found himself suspended Mainz after his post on October 15. This post came shortly after a violent attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip the militant Islamist group Hamas, which resulted in a significant loss of life.

Initially, Mainz had lifted their suspension of El Ghazi and granted him a second chance after he publicly condemned terrorism in all forms, including from Hamas, and affirmed his belief in the existence of Israel. However, the Dutch winger took to social media again on Wednesday to clarify his position, stating that any contrary comments or apologies attributed to him were false and unauthorized.

El Ghazi firmly expressed his lack of regret or remorse for his original pro-Palestinian stance, reaffirming his commitment to standing up for humanity and the oppressed until his last breath.

It is clear that Mainz deemed El Ghazi’s comments to be incompatible with the club’s values and decided to terminate his contract as a result. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, professional athletes often find themselves under scrutiny for their public statements and actions. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences that can arise from expressing controversial views on social media platforms.

