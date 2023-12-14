Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Proposes Increased Funding for Downtown Asheville Patrols

In an effort to address concerns raised downtown workers in Asheville, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has requested additional funding from county commissioners. The proposal seeks $186,000 to fund a new initiative that would run until June.

Under the plan, more deputy patrols would be added on Friday and Saturday nights, and a dedicated individual would be stationed in the real-time intelligence center to monitor the downtown area. It is important to note that the proposal does not call for new hires, but rather utilizes existing staff for these secondary assignments.

The push for increased presence in downtown Asheville comes in response to feedback from business owners and workers who feel that the city’s current efforts are inadequate. Despite claims from the city that the situation is under control, Sheriff Quentin Miller emphasized the need for additional resources to ensure public safety and address the concerns expressed the community.

During the county commissioners briefing, no vote was taken on the funding proposal as more time was requested to review its details. The inclusion of a budget amendment for this initiative on next month’s agenda remains unknown at this time. However, if the funding is approved, the sheriff’s office is prepared to collaborate with the city to implement the enhanced patrol coverage.

Sheriff Miller stressed that the start date for this initiative is flexible, indicating a willingness to work around logistical requirements and make adjustments as necessary. The primary goal is to take immediate action to address the concerns and prioritize the safety and well-being of downtown Asheville residents, workers, and visitors.