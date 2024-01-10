New Celeb Baby News in 2024

Personalities from different industries are gearing up to welcome their bundles of joy this year. From beloved actors to renowned athletes, the list of expecting celebrities is growing. Let’s take a closer look at some of the recent pregnancy announcements and glimpses into their lives.

Australian actress Melissa George has shared her pregnancy news through heartfelt Instagram stories. In one photo, she can be seen embracing her pregnancy glow in an oversized knit jumper, while another picture captures her looking out a window, wearing a sheer white dress that beautifully accentuates her bump. George, known for her roles in popular television shows like “Home and Away” and “Heartbeat,” is already a mother to 9-year-old Raphaël and 7-year-old Solal, whom she shares with her ex-partner Jean-David Blanc.

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Rose McIver, the talented actress from the series “Ghosts,” surprised fans showcasing her baby bump alongside her husband, George Byrne. Excitement filled the air as McIver posted photos of the event on her Instagram with the caption, “Mum and dad went out ❤️.”

These announcements are just the beginning of the baby boom in 2024. Celebrities like Hilary Duff, Mick Fanning, and Olly Murs are also eagerly waiting to welcome their new additions. Each pregnancy announcement brings joy and anticipation, not just for the celebrities themselves, but also for their fans who eagerly follow their journeys.

As the year progresses, we can expect more adorable pregnancy announcements, heartwarming maternity fashion, and the growth of these celebrity families. Stay tuned for all the updates on your favorite stars as they embark on this beautiful chapter of their lives.