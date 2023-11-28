Dating Apps Suspend Advertising on Instagram Due to Inappropriate Content

Dating apps Bumble and Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, have made the decision to suspend their advertising on Instagram. The move came after their ads were found to be appearing next to explicit and child-sexualizing content in Instagram’s Reels feature, according to a report the Wall Street Journal.

The investigation revealed that Instagram was displaying “salacious content” to test accounts, including inappropriate footage of children and overtly sexual adult videos. These videos were shown alongside advertisements for major brands, such as Match, Bumble, Disney, and Walmart. The juxtaposition of these ads with inappropriate content raised concerns about brand safety.

Match Group has since halted advertising on Reels and stopped promoting its apps on any of Meta’s platforms since October. Match spokesperson Justine Sacco stated, “We have no desire to pay Meta to market our brands to predators or place our ads anywhere near this content.”

Bumble has also taken action suspending its ads across Meta’s platforms. Robbie McKay, a spokesperson for Bumble, emphasized that the company would never intentionally advertise next to inappropriate content.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, responded to the report stating that the investigation produced a biased experience and did not reflect what the majority of users see. Samantha Stetson, a Meta vice president responsible for advertising industry relations, highlighted the company’s investment in safety and brand suitability solutions. She assured that Meta is continually working to reduce the prevalence of inappropriate content on Instagram.

The suspension of advertising these dating app giants highlights the importance of brand safety in digital marketing. It serves as a reminder for companies to closely monitor where their advertisements appear and to take immediate action if they are found alongside inappropriate content.

